Speaker Conolly plans appeal rejected
AN APPEAL over plans for a residential development at the Speaker Conolly pub in Firhouse has been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.
Plans were approved in March by South Dublin County Council for the proposal by Seabren Developments to demolish the Speaker Conolly pub and build 55 residential units including commercial units at the site.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Let’s Talk About Bowel Cancer: Bowel Cancer one of the most common types of cancer in men and womenNews
In this monthly column from Tallaght University Hospital, Professor Anthony O’Connor, Consultant Gastroenterologist talks about Bowel Cancer.Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal...
Construction to commence on Killinarden Foothills 620 housesNews
South Dublin councillors were updated on various Council-led housing developments within the county at April’s Council meeting.The agreement for a mixed-tenure development...
‘Staffing levels in our hospitals are putting the patients at risk’News
“The staffing levels we currently have in our hospitals and care centres is putting patients at risk,” said a councillor as he...
Council allocated €100k for extra Dog Warden positionsNews
South Dublin County Council was allocated €100,000 for the employment of additional Dog Warden posts.The funding, for the period between January 1...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.