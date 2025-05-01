Search
Speaker Conolly plans appeal rejected
An artist’s impression of the Speaker Conolly apartment development

Speaker Conolly plans appeal rejected

Maurice GarveyMay 1, 2025 9:49 am

AN APPEAL over plans for a residential development at the Speaker Conolly pub in Firhouse has been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

Plans were approved in March by South Dublin County Council for the proposal by Seabren Developments to demolish the Speaker Conolly pub and build 55 residential units including commercial units at the site.

Read More


Let’s Talk About Bowel Cancer: Bowel Cancer one of the most common types of cancer in men and women

News

In this monthly column from Tallaght University Hospital, Professor Anthony O’Connor, Consultant Gastroenterologist talks about Bowel Cancer.Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal...

Construction to commence on Killinarden Foothills 620 houses

News

South Dublin councillors were updated on various Council-led housing developments within the county at April’s Council meeting.The agreement for a mixed-tenure development...

‘Staffing levels in our hospitals are putting the patients at risk’

News

“The staffing levels we currently have in our hospitals and care centres is putting patients at risk,” said a councillor as he...

Council allocated €100k for extra Dog Warden positions

News

South Dublin County Council was allocated €100,000 for the employment of additional Dog Warden posts.The funding, for the period between January 1...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST