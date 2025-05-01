Community Centre works once finished will be handed over to county council

WORKS at Balgaddy Community Centre are continuing and once completed will be handed over to South Dublin County Council.

However, there is no date as of yet when the official opening will happen.

At the recent area committee meeting, Cllr Niamh Fennell (SF) asked the council for a report on the centre and if a date can be provided for its opening to the public.

In response, SDCC said: “Construction works on the Balgaddy Community Centre are continuing, with substantial practical completion of the building expected soon.

‘Once these works are completed, the building will be handed over to the Council.

‘The Community Services Dept will be working with a newly established management company to commence preparations to have the building operationally ready for the community to use.

“No date can be given for when the centre will be open to the public, however a report will be issued to the ACM (area committee meeting) when this becomes known.”

Speaking to The Echo, Cllr Fennell said: “We still have no opening date but have been told we should see it open very soon.

“I will continue to liaise with SDCC on the matter. The quicker we see the community centre open the better. This is long awaited by the community of Balgaddy and is badly needed in the area.”