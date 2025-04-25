Search
Gardaí seize 41 vehicles during Day of Action
Some of the scramblers and e-bikes seized by Gardai. Photos by An Garda Siochana

Alessia MicalizziApril 25, 2025 10:19 am

Gardaí seized 41 vehicles yesterday as part of a Day of Action targeting the unlawful use of e-bikes, scramblers and e-scooters in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West.

Twenty residential properties were searched under warrant in the DMR West – Serious Crime South Functional Area, including Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Rathcoole, Ronanstown and Lucan.

A man was arrested and subsequently charged in relation to a burglary in which two e-scooters were stolen.

More than €75,000 worth of controlled drugs was seized, including cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, heroin and alprazolam tablets (subject to analysis), and €6,500 in cash was also seized.

Another premises searched led to the recovery of a caravan stolen last year.

Cannabis, cash and other controlled drugs seized by gardai.

Following the searches, a number of patrols and checkpoints were conducted which led to the arrest of another man engaged in dangerous driving of a scrambler along the footpaths.

Assistance for the Day of Action was provided by Community Engagement members and the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, along with the Garda Air Support Unit.

Chief Superintendent Michael McNulty of the DMR West Division said, “This was a multi-faceted operation, which focused on both road traffic enforcement and the detection of serious crime.

‘The success of the operation is a testament to the continued efforts of Gardaí to counteract the use of e-scooters and e-bikes for criminal purposes, whilst prioritising the safety of the local community.”

