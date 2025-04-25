Tattoo Day raises €14k for suicide prevention

A Tattoo Day raised €14,000 “to save lives” as all revenue went to Tallaght Suicide Prevention service HOPE.

The annual Good Friday Tattoo Day organised in St Aengus Community Centre took place on Friday, April 18, with many from the community showing up to support the cause.

“It’s something we’d rather not be having to do, but people love to come and support it,” said one of the organisers, Patrick Fay.

“There were people coming non-stop, bringing their family and friends.”

Founder of HOPE, Mary McLoughlin, commented online, “Everybody can be guaranteed that all that money goes to HOPE, to keep HOPE open, and therefore, saving lives.”

“But our day is much more than money,” the Tattoo Day organisers wrote on their Facebook page.

“We built friendships, clients who come back every year, a safe space for a beautiful family to pop into while grieving.”

The event, ongoing since 2013, is organised by a committee composed of Sharon Barrett, Catherine Fay, Patrick Fay, Jennifer Fay and Carol Gaffney.

Twelve years later, suicide prevention is still vital and much-needed, and many families affected usually attend the event.

Besides getting a tattoo from professional artist Derek Kelly, participants had a raffle with spot prizes, doughnuts and cakes waiting for them.

The Tattoo Day team thanked all attendees, businesses and donors for the event, and all the volunteers who made it a success. “The world is a better place with you here,” they said.

HOPE operates a drop-in service located in Courthouse Square and can be contacted by phone on 089 610 5476, or by messaging the HOPE Suicide Prevention Centre Tallaght Facebook page.