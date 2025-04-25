Search
Tattoo Day raises €14k for suicide prevention
Leah getting a tattoo with Tony

Tattoo Day raises €14k for suicide prevention

Alessia MicalizziApril 25, 2025 10:23 am

A Tattoo Day raised €14,000 “to save lives” as all revenue went to Tallaght Suicide Prevention service HOPE.

The annual Good Friday Tattoo Day organised in St Aengus Community Centre took place on Friday, April 18, with many from the community showing up to support the cause.

“It’s something we’d rather not be having to do, but people love to come and support it,” said one of the organisers, Patrick Fay.

“There were people coming non-stop, bringing their family and friends.”

Founder of HOPE, Mary McLoughlin, commented online, “Everybody can be guaranteed that all that money goes to HOPE, to keep HOPE open, and therefore, saving lives.”

Jennifer Fay, Mary McLoughlin and Catherine Fay

“But our day is much more than money,” the Tattoo Day organisers wrote on their Facebook page.

“We built friendships, clients who come back every year, a safe space for a beautiful family to pop into while grieving.”

The event, ongoing since 2013, is organised by a committee composed of Sharon Barrett, Catherine Fay, Patrick Fay, Jennifer Fay and Carol Gaffney.

Twelve years later, suicide prevention is still vital and much-needed, and many families affected usually attend the event.

Sandra and Kai with Derek Kelly

Besides getting a tattoo from professional artist Derek Kelly, participants had a raffle with spot prizes, doughnuts and cakes waiting for them.

The Tattoo Day team thanked all attendees, businesses and donors for the event, and all the volunteers who made it a success. “The world is a better place with you here,” they said.

HOPE operates a drop-in service located in Courthouse Square and can be contacted by phone on 089 610 5476, or by messaging the HOPE Suicide Prevention Centre Tallaght Facebook page.

Read More


Upset residents oppose council workers removing playground

Tallaght

Residents of a Balrothery estate obstructed South Dublin County Council from dismantling their home-made playground that “dramatically” improved their kids’ mental health....

‘Everything was gone’ family left homeless after electrical fire

Tallaght

“My mental health has gone downhill,” said a woman who is currently homeless following a fire in her council house. Natasha Valentine...

Man ‘committed serious crime’ jailed for five years

Tallaght

A man has been jailed for five years for a spate of robberies, which included pulling a TV from the wall of...

‘You don’t have to be a great reader to join’ teenage book club

Tallaght

“You don’t have to be a great reader to join,” said librarian Caoimhe Dowling as Tallaght library is about to bring back...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST