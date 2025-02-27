‘Go on you good thing’ – Jack Woolley

“Jack – go on, you good thing! The samba roll, that was like looking at two pros out on the floor. For me, that was the highlight. It was brilliant,” exclaims Ballyfermot judge Karen Byrne on last weekend’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Orchestra Night about Tallaght Taekwondo athlete and his partner Alex Vladimirov as they danced a fiery samba to the Ricky Martin hit ‘The Cup of Life’.

The couple scored a total of 37 points, following on from the first perfect score of the season the week before.