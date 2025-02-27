Glenmalure Rovers ROC on in the league

GLENMALURE Rovers bagged a precious three points when they entertained ROC Celtic 2nds in Sean Walsh Park on Saturday afternoon, and won on a narrow 3-2 scoreline, reports John Mooney.

This UCFL Division 2 clash was a slow burner and took time to get going, but, when it did, it was well worth the watch, and the win moved them above their opponents at the final whistle.

This was the kind of game Rovers crave as they seem to up their game whenever a team above them come to play them, just ask Premier Division outfit Malahide United who lost 1-0 to them in the Challenge Cup.

So when this game went ahead and with Roc just above them in the league, it had the hallmarks of a game to attend.

However, very little happened in the game until Rovers opened their account in the 29th minute, when Patrick David Knowles slotted home a penalty after a sustained amount of pressure on the ROC goal.

It was just what the game needed and with six minutes to the break the visitors were on level terms, after Dillon Sheridan released Alex Murphy who finished calmly.

Five minutes after the restart the home side regained their lead as Sean Blood slipped the ball to Nathan O’Reilly, the defense called for off side, he was on, he slipped the ball past keeper Peter Maxwell on one side and ran around the other before rolling the ball home.

It got worse for the Celts on 61 minutes when Stephen O’Neill made it 3-1, again after Blood was the provider, however, they were only two behind for two minutes.

Daniel Mooney chased a ball down the right hand side and centred for Scott Darcey to bundle home.

It was game on and the visitors went all out for a third but, to be honest, the final ball let them down as they had plenty of goal mouth action but just couldn’t put the finishing touch to anything they created.

Then again the home side could easily have added to their tally but, in the end, a one goal advantage was enough to secure the points.

GLENMALURE ROVERS: David Dillion, Robert Murphy, Leo Finan, Darren Egan, Matthew Elliott, Nick Pavlov, David Knowles, Nathan O’Reilly, Patrick David Knowles, Stephen O’Neill, Sean Blood, Brian McDonagh, Eoin Leonard, Keith McLoughlin, Shane Lyons, Guilherme Muller Sagrilo Rodrigues.

ROC CELTIC: Peter Maxwell, Josh Kearney, Daniel Mooney, Luke Finnegan, Jack Layton, Alex Murphy, Dillon Sheridan, Scott D’Arcy, Owen Gavin, Evan Kearney, Jake Norton, Murphy, Dean Roche, Curtis Tanfin, Osarenoma Michael Agbonyinma, Aaron Shortt, Ryan Russell, Evan Gavin, Conor O’Mara.

