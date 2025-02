IT WAS winner take all in the final Division Two Leinster League game of the season, with Coolmine top by three points and Clondalkin needing to prevent them obtaining a losing bonus point, by winning by more than seven points.

The Clondalkin side turned on the style at Baldonnel Farm to win out 23-3 and claim their first title at their new home in front of a large crowd of almost 450 people.