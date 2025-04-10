Search
Grab and Go at TU Dublin
Students enjoying the benefits of recycling items

Grab and Go at TU Dublin

Echo StaffApril 10, 2025 3:49 pm

THE TUD Tallaght Event Management Team launched their ‘Grab and Go’ initiative, designed to promote the values of sustainability, circular economy, and community sharing on Thursday.

The event took place in conjunction with the official launch of a new Little Free Library on the campus.

Read More


Grandmother honoured for 55 years on school board of management

Tallaght

A school celebrated an 88-year-old parent and grandparent who has been involved in the school management since “the turning of the first...

Toolkit to help tackle growing challenge of school avoidance

Tallaght

Understanding school absenteeism is key to fight it according to Tallaght-based Childhood Development Initiative who are launching the first online ‘toolkit’ for...

Improving biodiversity in urban areas

Tallaght

Volunteers from EirGrid, operator and developer of the national electricity grid, recently took part in an initiative to plant native woodland in...

Residents felt unsafe walking through park on winter evenings

Tallaght

South Dublin County Council will review the need for additional lighting in Carrigmore Park, Citywest as some residents felt unsafe walking through...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST