Grab and Go at TU Dublin
THE TUD Tallaght Event Management Team launched their ‘Grab and Go’ initiative, designed to promote the values of sustainability, circular economy, and community sharing on Thursday.
The event took place in conjunction with the official launch of a new Little Free Library on the campus.
AUTHOREcho Staff
