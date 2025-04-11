Forest school helps pupils learn about experiences in nature

Forest School is an initiative St Louise de Marillac have been doing in a six-week block for Junior Infants and 3rd/4th class in the Ballyfermot school.

Aileen Rodgers from SÍol na nÓg Forest School attends every Monday and both blocks receive over two hours with her.

It’s a positive initative with hammocks, ropes, firepits, nature journals, pesto making to mention just a few of the activities.

Aileen also sets up in the neighbouring California Hills so the children only have a few minutes walk to reach her. Dublin City Council are now cleaning the ‘Forest’ area for us prior to our arrival.

Forest school is an educational approach that takes place primarily outdoors, where children learn through hands-on experiences in nature.

It emphasizes play, exploration, and connection with the environment. Rather than traditional classroom-based learning, forest school provides an opportunity for children to develop physical, social, and cognitive skills by interacting with natural settings, such as woodlands, forests, or parks.

The concept originated in Scandinavia, particularly in Denmark and Sweden, but has since gained popularity in many other parts of the world.

It aims to provide children with a balanced education that nurtures creativity, emotional intelligence, and a strong bond with nature.