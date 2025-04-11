Search
Celebration of life on River Dodder
A photo of a blackbird on the River Dodder by Robert O’Leary

Ryan ButlerApril 11, 2025 9:15 am

‘Wild Waterways – A Celebration of Life on an Irish River’ by former Sacred Hearts Senior National School principal Robert O’Leary showcases the rich biodiversity of Dublin’s River Dodder.

It does this through stunning photography and informative text in both Irish and English.

