Celebration of life on River Dodder
‘Wild Waterways – A Celebration of Life on an Irish River’ by former Sacred Hearts Senior National School principal Robert O’Leary showcases the rich biodiversity of Dublin’s River Dodder.
It does this through stunning photography and informative text in both Irish and English.
AUTHORRyan Butler
