Group gives ‘A Touch of Home’ to people in need
The volunteers distributing the food

Group gives ‘A Touch of Home’ to people in need

Alessia MicalizziMarch 7, 2025 9:50 am

A COMMUNITY group celebrated one year of giving ‘A Touch of Home’ to people in need, who are increasing “every week.”

A Touch of Home are a voluntary group active in Tallaght since February 2024, following years of presence in Dublin city.

