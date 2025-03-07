Group gives ‘A Touch of Home’ to people in need
A COMMUNITY group celebrated one year of giving ‘A Touch of Home’ to people in need, who are increasing “every week.”
A Touch of Home are a voluntary group active in Tallaght since February 2024, following years of presence in Dublin city.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Derelict doctor’s surgery put up for sale for €425,000Tallaght
A former doctor’s surgery and residence in Kingswood Heights was put up for sale at €425,000.The property that was derelict for a...
Fifteen scramblers are seized by gardaiTallaght
Fifteen scrambler bikes have been seized in the Tallaght area so far this year, due to their use for anti-social behaviour.The data...
Dedicated dance students ‘buzzing’ for World CupTallaght
Fifty-nine students from a South Dublin dance studio will represent Ireland at the 2025 Dance World Cup in Spain this July.Six teams...
Pupils powerful campaign to tackle school attendanceTallaght
Students from nine schools took part in a powerful campaign to tackle a decline in school attendance among children and young people.A...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.