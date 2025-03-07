Search
Round Tower Visitor Centre plans to reopen to the public
The Round Tower Visitors Centre will reopen again before St Patrick’s Day

Round Tower Visitor Centre plans to reopen to the public

Maurice GarveyMarch 7, 2025 9:46 am

ROUND Tower Visitor Centre Brú Chrónáin is set to reopen to the public ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

South Dublin County Council announced the appointment of a new operator and the reopening of the centre this week.

