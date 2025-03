THE decision by Dublin City Council to refuse permission for an apartment block at the site of the former Kestrel Inn at Walkinstown roundabout was upheld by An Bord Pleanála.

Double E Investments were seeking planning permission for 52 apartments at the site (23 one-bed, 29 two-bed), and appealed the refusal by city planners with ABP.

