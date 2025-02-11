Illegal bonfires at Halloween cost the council over €65,000
Illegal bonfires in Tallaght cost South Dublin County Council (SDCC) €65,000 last Halloween.
The SDCC estimate was revealed at the area meeting on Monday, January 27, in response to a question by Councillor Teresa Costello (FF).
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
