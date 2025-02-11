Search
Illegal bonfires at Halloween cost the council over €65,000
The remains of a bonfire in Tallaght

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 11, 2025 9:41 am

Illegal bonfires in Tallaght cost South Dublin County Council (SDCC) €65,000 last Halloween.

The SDCC estimate was revealed at the area meeting on Monday, January 27, in response to a question by Councillor Teresa Costello (FF).

