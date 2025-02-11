Search
Teen is hospitalised with serious injuries
The incident occured in the Greenpark area of Clondalkin

Teen is hospitalised with serious injuries

Maurice GarveyFebruary 11, 2025 9:45 am

A SERIOUS assault in Clondalkin on Tuesday left a teenager hospitalised with serious injuries.

The Echo understands the young boy is approximately 14-years-old and was stabbed by intruders at a home on Greenfort Avenue.

Read More


Clarification on St Patrick’s Day parade

Clondalkin

Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind) has clarified that Clondalkin St Patrick’s Day parade has not been renamed Clondalkin Community events, incorrectly reported in...

Army corporal involved in €6m money-laundering operation

Clondalkin

A corporal in the Irish Defence Forces was involved in a money-laundering operation that handled over €6.6 million of drug dealers’ cash,...

Honouring Brigid, saint and goddess

Clondalkin

THE Lá Fhéile Bríde Festival 2025 brought Clondalkin village to life with a vibrant celebration of Brigid, Goddess and Saint, through a...

New Corkagh Park cafe planned to open next month to the public

Clondalkin

THE new café in Corkagh Park is scheduled to open to the public by March.It forms part of the €5m enhancements and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST