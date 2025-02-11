Teresa was much loved presence in community

The community paid their tribute to Teresa Fox (80), “a much-loved presence” in St Dominic’s Parish, Tallaght, who passed away on Saturday, January 25.

Teresa and her husband Ben, of Avonbeg Drive, moved to Tallaght from Drimnagh in 1974.

“From the moment Teresa arrived, she became an active member of St. Dominic’s Parish, deepening her involvement in both the church and the local community after Ben’s passing in 2014,” said Teresa’s daughter-in-law Deirdre McQuaid.

Deirdre described Teresa as a “familiar and much-loved presence” within the church.

She faithfully delivered the weekly church newsletters, handed out Mass leaflets, served as a Eucharistic Minister, and was a dedicated member of the funeral team.

Beyond the church, Teresa was an active member of Dominic’s Community Centre, participating in the crochet club and the ladies’ club among others.

She also contributed to the South Dublin Older Persons Council and assisted with front-of-house support in the ‘Now and Then’ Production Company, where she “played a key role.”

“Teresa was a cherished figure in the community, known for her kindness, generosity, and ever-present cups of tea and chats,” said Deirdre.

“She was always ready to lend a hand, making a lasting impact on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

“She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, neighbours and all those who knew her.”

Teresa was a devoted mother to Darren, Lisa, Debbie, and Ben, and a beloved mother-in-law to Nathan, Joe, Deirdre, and Rachel.

She adored her nine grandchildren, Kian, Jack, Hannah, Dylan, Grace, Megan, Ismae, Aoife, and Fionn, who “brought her immense joy.”