Ballyfermot Buddies give hope to those with nowhere to turn

TIMES have become increasingly tough in an age of inflation and rising costs, so much so that a local woman woke up one morning and decided to do something about it in her community.

Just before Christmas Charlene Irvine set up ‘Ballyfermot Buddies’ a group for local people “to get out of their houses and not feel they have nowhere to turn.”

Essentially it is a social group that enjoys chats over a tea or coffee in Yangtze at Grange Cross three times a week – Tuesdays at 11am and on Wednesday and Fridays at 6pm.

The group also organises trips out for people who may be struggling and have already had a few fun outings with more in the pipeline.

Although it is early days, Charlene was surprised at the turnout.

“We’ve had about 30 people arrive. I didn’t expect 30 so fast. There seems to be someone new every week,” said Charlene.

“We invite those on low incomes who feel they can’t get out because they’ve no money. We help by offering to buy tea, coffee etc. There have been more women at the group, but it is not just for women, men are more than welcome. It’s really about people.”

The group raises money for outings via local donations from locals.

“Before Christmas we went to the cinema and had a meal. We as a group put money together to be able to do this,” explained Charlene.

“We went to a murder mystery in Dublin’s Wax Museum last week. We go on days out keeping the cost as low as possible. We went to the dogs in Shelbourne Park on February 1. I’m trying to get the word out to let the residents of Ballyfermot know we are here, what we do and what we hope to achieve.

“We have been using Spot-a-Balls and will be doing bag-packing in the hopes of raising money for those who feel they can’t afford to be there, so we can bring them along.

‘No questions are asked as to who paid and who didn’t. If we could get any help or donations from any local businesses that would be brilliant.”