Gardai investigating firearm and arson incidents arrest two men
Gardai in Ronanstown carried out the searches

William O ConnorFebruary 11, 2025 12:48 pm

TWO men have been arrested and charged in relation to investigations into firearm and arson incidents in the Clondalkin area.

Nine residential properties were searched in the Ronanstown area, and a number of items were seized including e-bikes, mobile phones and clothing.

The searches and arrest operation were carried out today by detectives attached to the Serious Crime South unit based at Ronanstown Station.

A garda statement released said: “As part of ongoing investigations into targeting the activities of organised criminal groups in west Dublin, detectives attached to the Serious Crime South unit based at Ronanstown Station conducted a search and arrest operation on Tuesday, 11th February, 2025.

“During the operation, nine residential properties in the Ronanstown area were searched and a number of items were seized, including e-bikes, mobile phones and clothing. All of the property seized will be forensically examined.

“Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 20s, were arrested and have been charged in connection with investigations into firearms and arson incidents in the Ronanstown and Clondalkin areas in May 2024.

“Both are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court later this morning”.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

