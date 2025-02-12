Self-funded Sensory Safari is ‘crucial support’ for parents

CHILDREN with special needs across Dublin 24 have a social outlet to look forward to thanks to a local mother who is “a fierce advocate for disability rights.”

Sensory Safari Adventures D24 is an inclusive gymnastics space in Olympian Gymnastics in Greenhills.

It was founded by Charlotte Cahill, from Tallaght, whose daughter Cyra was diagnosed with autism two years ago.

“After the diagnosis, Charlotte struggled to find social clubs for Cyra to join,” explained Tallaght Person of the Year, Glenda Murphy Smullen, who recently visited and praised Sensory Safari.

“When she found clubs for children with special needs, a lot of the time they were oversubscribed and offered no places, as there is a huge demand.

“On her social media, she set up a page to find people in a similar situation. It started off small but has now expanded to over 60 families.”

The Sensory Safari space is available every Sunday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm and has a cost of €15 per child as the group are entirely self-funded.

Children can play with all the equipment in an environment that makes them feel at ease regardless of their needs and struggles.

The group also run parent-led Easter, summer and school-break camps, and a WhatsApp group for parents’ support and advice is run by Charlotte.

Parents can also attend ‘Parent Hub’ informative meetings aimed at informing them on the use of the ‘AAC device’, designed to help non-verbal children, and on how to navigate filling healthcare or education forms after a diagnosis.

“This is crucial support for parents of children with special needs,” said Glenda, who praised the ‘Learning as we grow’ motto of the group.

“Sensory Safari is a tribute to Charlotte, a fierce advocate for disability rights,” she added.

The group hosts fundraising events throughout the year such as mini-marathons and raffles.

To help fundraise or volunteer for Sensory Safary, contact Charlotte on 0858256236 or the group’s Instagram.

Help with speech therapy is also welcomed.