‘It is so hard to believe our girl is 10 years gone’
Kasey’s parents Michelle and Robbie with Jayden

‘It is so hard to believe our girl is 10 years gone’

Alessia MicalizziMay 9, 2025 2:35 pm

A fundraiser was held in the memory of Kasey Kelly (4), a Tymon North child who passed away to cancer ten years ago.

Dad Robbie and mam Michelle organised the event in Faughs GAA club in Templeogue on Saturday and raised “much needed” funds for child cancer charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie while remembering their beloved girl.

