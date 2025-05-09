“IT’S a fantastic play and a definite must-see, if we do say so ourselves!” exclaims Michaela Courtney of Clondalkin Drama Group.

Clondalkin Drama Group are currently working on a production of the play ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ by Martin McDonagh.

The play is set in the mountains of Connemara and tells the story of Maureen Folan, a plain and lonely woman in her early 40s.

Also featured is Mag, her manipulative, ageing mother.

Mag’s interference in Maureen’s first and potentially last romantic relationship sets in motion a chain of events that are as tragically funny as they are horrific. The play has laugh-out-loud moments as well as scenes that may bring a tear to your eye and characters that will leave audiences questioning everything.

The play is being directed by our member John O’Connor, and rehearsals are going “very well”, according to Michaela.

The group are excited to not only be performing as usual upstairs in Quinlan’s but also to be putting on 2 performances in the Rathcoole Court of Petty Sessions.

They will be performing in Rathcoole on May 17 and 18, with tickets available to purchase from the Rathcoole Community Centre for €10.

They will then be performing in Quinlan’s The Black Lion Pub in Clondalkin from May 26 to 29, with tickets available at the door for €15 (€10 for the opening night on the 26th).

Clondalkin Drama Group would like to remind their “lovely” audience that they can only accept cash at the door!

Be sure to keep an eye on their social media accounts for updates and pictures!