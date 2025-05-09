Food with passion: Strawberry & White Chocolate Shortcake Cheesecake

Indulge in the delightful flavours of summer with this Strawberry White Chocolate Shortcake Cheesecake!

This recipe is a perfect blend of creamy cheesecake, luscious strawberries, and rich white chocolate, all layered on a buttery shortcake crust.

It’s simple to make and sure to impress at any summer gathering.

Whether you’re hosting a barbecue, a picnic, or just enjoying a sunny day, this dessert will be a hit with everyone.

Ingredients:

250g Mascarpone cream

250ml double cream

250g full fat cream cheese

400g good white chocolate

1 teaspoon vanilla extract / bean paste

250g strawberries

200g plain digestive biscuits

100g unsalted butter

1 tablespoon icing sugar

Method:

Crush up the digestive biscuits, you can pop them into a plastic freezer bag and bash with a rolling pin or if lazy like me pop them into the food processor. Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the crush digestive biscuits, mix together then pop into the base of your tine and pat down evenly. Place into the fridge to chill while you make the cheesecake filling.

Melt the white chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water, ensuring the bowl doesn’t touch the water. As soon as the chocolate squares begin to lose their shape, start stirring until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly.

Whip the double cream, then add in the mascarpone, cream cheese, vanilla and combine together. Then add in the melted white chocolate and mix until all combined.

Using half the strawberries, cut into thin slices and places on top of the biscuit base then Pour over the cheesecake filling and smooth with a spatula. Pop the other half of the strawberries and a tablespoon of icing sugar into a food processer and blitz until you have a smooth coulis.

Dollop with a spoon on top of the cheesecake. Pop some strawberries on top for decoration, cover with cling film and place in the fridge to set – this will take at least three hours but I prefer making cheesecakes the night before serving.

Remove from the fridge about 15 minutes before serving, cut into individual slices, serve and watch as your guests devour this indulgent cheesecake.

Enjoy every bite of this refreshing and decadent Strawberry White Chocolate Shortcake Cheesecake.

It’s a treat that captures the essence of summer in every slice. Happy prepping and even happier eating! This recipe is simply sublime!