Search
Lens Media lodge appeal over development contribution figure
An artist impression of Lens Media plans for Grange Castle

Lens Media lodge appeal over development contribution figure

William O ConnorFebruary 21, 2025 9:28 am

LENS Media who have plans for a state-of-the-art TV and film studios have lodged an appeal with South Dublin County Council over the development contribution figures which they say is overcharged by €276,018.84.

On approving the planning permission in December, South Dublin County Council said a financial contribution of €8,859,898.08 must be paid in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefiting development within the area of the Planning Authority, that is provided, or intended to be provided by or on behalf of the authority.

Read More


People ‘trapped’ in private rental market

News

“The rule at the current rate of 2pc is the only thing between myself, my daughter, and homelessness,” said a constituent of...

New look fashion shops in The Square and Liffey Valley to close

Latest

RETAILER New Look is facing closure of its business in Ireland, amid fears for the loss of close to 350 jobs, including...

Local history with Monica McGill: Just one night proved that our infrastructure is very vulnerable

Echo Rewind

January 2025 delivered heavy snowfalls around the 17th and then Storm Éowyn on the night of Thursday 23rd and the following day.Fair...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST