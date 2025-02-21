Lens Media lodge appeal over development contribution figure

LENS Media who have plans for a state-of-the-art TV and film studios have lodged an appeal with South Dublin County Council over the development contribution figures which they say is overcharged by €276,018.84.

On approving the planning permission in December, South Dublin County Council said a financial contribution of €8,859,898.08 must be paid in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefiting development within the area of the Planning Authority, that is provided, or intended to be provided by or on behalf of the authority.