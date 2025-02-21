Popular Amelia Belle had huge impact on people around her

A HEARTBROKEN mother remembered her “talented and beautiful” late daughter who would have turned 15 next week.

Amelia Belle Ferguson, from Firhouse, passed away on June 13, 2024, after a medical emergency while she was away in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

She was a pupil in Gaelcholáiste an Phiarsaigh in Rathfarnham, a popular drama student in the Tallaght based Dizzy Footwork Dance Academy, and formerly attended Irish dancing classes in Scoil Rince Ni Aogain, Tallaght.

“It’s been horrendous,” Suzi told The Echo.

“She had a congenital heart condition, and she was meant to get a new pacemaker this year.

“A few weeks before getting back home from the Gaeltacht, she fell and died.”

Amelia Belle was a kind and curious young woman, with a “funny charm” and a “free spirit,” wrote mam Suzi in a tribute poem to her daughter, “talented and beautiful more than [she] ever knew.”

She loved learning and speaking Irish, attending and fundraising for her drama school, singing, swimming, and spending time with her loved ones.

She would have turned 15 on Tuesday, February 18.

“Things came easy to other people but not to you, you worked so hard to bring everyone together and that you did,” Suzi’s poem went on.

“Since you’ve left this world, I’m looking for you everywhere. (…) I hope there is something after and I hope to see you there, I hope that you are happy.

“Happy heavenly birthday is what everyone’s going to say, your first one away from home.”

Suzi received tributes from other family members highlighting the “huge impact” the teenager had on the people around her and her “warm and loving energy.”

From her “Amy Winehouse singing” to her “cheering on a rugby team” and “her laugh on the 15b bus,” Amelia Belle was remembered by many of her peers and friends too.

Her younger sister Poppy, who was also her best friend, is following Amelia Belle’s steps as she picked up singing.

“It’s only me and her now,” Suzi said, as she wrote to Amelia Belle, “You would be so proud.”