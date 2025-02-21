Search
Airport Hopper staff told by text service stopping
The Airport Hopper service

Airport Hopper staff told by text service stopping

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 21, 2025 9:36 am

AIRPORT Hopper drivers were informed they lost their job via text message as the company operating the servive announced they ceased operations.

“I woke up to a text sent at 12pm saying that they were ceasing trading and that I didn’t need to go to work on the Tuesday,” said Tallaght man Raymond Walsh.

Read More


Council’s repairs maintenance unanswered responses come in for serious criticism

News

Serious concerns over the inadequate response times for housing maintenance in South Dublin County Council (SDCC), particularly in the Balgaddy area, have...

Safe School Zones Programme to extend its reach to seven other schools

News

Seven schools in Tallaght are to become part of South Dublin County Council’s ‘Safe School Zones Programme’ to have road safety around...

‘Outrage’ 224 households issued with notice to quit

News

A notice to quit was issued by private landlords to 224 households across South Dublin in 2024.South Dublin County Council released the...

This weeks front pages – February 20, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST