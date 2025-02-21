Airport Hopper staff told by text service stopping
AIRPORT Hopper drivers were informed they lost their job via text message as the company operating the servive announced they ceased operations.
“I woke up to a text sent at 12pm saying that they were ceasing trading and that I didn’t need to go to work on the Tuesday,” said Tallaght man Raymond Walsh.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
