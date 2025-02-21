Faces of the Community: Craig Wade

Craig Wade who is part of the Tallaght Community First Responders.

If you were to have the pleasure of meeting Old Bawn’s Craig Wade, you’d think what a nice fellow, writes Ken Doyle.

Intelligent, good sense of humour, friendly and so on.

A topping chap all round. You’d be quite correct in that assessment but you really don’t know the half of it.

You see Craig is just like you or I. Except he’s very, very different.

You see Craig works as a paramedic with the National Ambulance Service by day and in his extremely limited free time, he volunteers with Tallaght Community First Responders.

This, in my book makes him a kind of double super-hero. He does work that many of us would shy away from.

Especially your correspondent here, who gets the vapours at the sight of a nosebleed. Of course Craig would deny he’s anything special and say he’s just happy to serve.

Thankfully Craig and his fellow volunteers are made of sterner stuff than I and we sat down recently to discuss his life and work, focusing especially on the Tallaght Community First Responders, an amazing service who I hope none of our readers ever need.

Craig grew up on the planet Krypton, oops, I mean Killinarden and attended Old Bawn Community School.

As his schooldays came to an end, he faced the choice of what to do as a career.

He takes up the story, “I always had a notion that I wanted to work in the Emergency Services so I won a place in Senior College Dun Laoghaire and I eventually graduated with a PLC in Community and Health Services.

‘I then went to work in 2015 for Dublin Airport Fire and Rescue Service and I was there for eight years.”

“From there I joined the National Ambulance Service, based between the Tallaght and Maynooth stations and I’m very happy there.

‘I enjoy going into work and there’s usually a fair bit of gallows humour flying about the place. I don’t think you’d survive that line of work without having a sense of humour.”

“We work twelve hour shifts, alternating between day and night shifts. It can be tough sometimes but I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.”

Then, he takes off his paramedic hat and puts on his first responder one and jogs back out to save more lives.

I ask Craig to tell me about the Tallaght Community First Responders and his passion for the project rings loudly in his voice.

“Tallaght Community First Responders is a local not-for-profit voluntary community group that provides immediate life-saving medical interventions to people in need in our community,” he tells me.

“We respond to adult and paediatric emergency calls that include Cardiac Arrest, Chest Pain, Choking, Stroke, Traumatic Injuries, Falls, Unconscious/ Faintings and Haemorrhage/ Lacerations.”

So you’ll agree, this is a vital and valuable service as Craig adds, “last year, we were first on the scene in 75% of the 275 emergency calls we attended.”

The service was set up in January 2023, and volunteer responders aim to provide care to a patient in the vital minutes before the arrival of the Emergency Services.

They are alerted to these life threatening emergencies automatically by the National Ambulance Service or Dublin Fire Brigade.

Incredibly, they are funded entirely by donations, enabling them to equip volunteer responders with an Emergency Response bag and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

It should be noted that the total cost to kit out a First Responder for their first call costs €1600, so these donations are incredibly precious.

“We also fundraise to install Public Access Defibrillators in strategic locations around Tallaght, Dublin 24.” Craig adds.

“Also, we fundraised and installed a total of 15 public access defibrillators around Tallaght.”

The locations of these defibrillators are marked on a map on their website, www.tallaghtcfr.ie .

“At the end of the day, our goal is to strengthen the chain of survival for a patient during a life-threatening emergency.”

As predicted, Craig is modest about his role and insists on mentioning and thanking his fellow First Responder superheroes. No problem.

“Well the committee consists of Adam Matthews, Graham Ball and myself. Then there’s Andy Hayden, Andy Rogers, Brian Lamon, Brian Tracey, Jamie Power, Declan Doherty, David Greville, Darren Doran, Darragh Leahy, Killian O’Doherty and Aaron Comerford.”

“They’re all great friends and colleagues and are a special group of people.”

On the odd occasion, Craig does get to spend some time at home with his understanding partner Shauna and his faithful canine companion Kodi.

The last word goes to Craig who says, “By the way we’re always looking for new volunteers so I’d like to appeal to anyone with CPR and Defibrillator training who has time to make a commitment, please consult the website which again is tallaghtcfr .”