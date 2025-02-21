82 apartments approved by ABP at Broomhill Road site

An Bord Pleanala have approved planning for 82 apartments at this site in Broomhill beside Greenhills Road and Birchview in Kilnamanagh

PERMISSION for 82 apartments on Broomhill Road close to the Greenhills Road has been approved by An Bord Pleanala after it overruled a decision not to grant permission by South Dublin County Council.

In making its ruling with conditions, An Bord Pleanala said: “Having regard to the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, to the Tallaght Town Centre Local Area Plan 2020, to the location of the site at the northeastern corner of the Broomhill Neighbourhood on lands zoned ‘REGEN’, to the character and established pattern of development in the vicinity of the site, to the previous planning history on the site, it is considered that the proposed development would facilitate enterprise and/or residential-led regeneration.

