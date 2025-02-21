Search
82 apartments approved by ABP at Broomhill Road site
An Bord Pleanala have approved planning for 82 apartments at this site in Broomhill beside Greenhills Road and Birchview in Kilnamanagh

82 apartments approved by ABP at Broomhill Road site

William O ConnorFebruary 21, 2025 9:59 am

PERMISSION for 82 apartments on Broomhill Road close to the Greenhills Road has been approved by An Bord Pleanala after it overruled a decision not to grant permission by South Dublin County Council.

In making its ruling with conditions, An  Bord Pleanala said: “Having regard to the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, to the Tallaght Town Centre Local Area Plan 2020, to the location of the site at the northeastern corner of the Broomhill Neighbourhood on lands zoned ‘REGEN’, to the character and established pattern of development in the vicinity of the site, to the previous planning history on the site, it is considered  that the proposed development would facilitate enterprise and/or residential-led regeneration.

Read More


People ‘trapped’ in private rental market

News

“The rule at the current rate of 2pc is the only thing between myself, my daughter, and homelessness,” said a constituent of...

Estate going through the Taking in Charge (TIC) process at present

News

An estate where residents felt left behind is “going through the Taking in Charge (TIC) process at present,” said South Dublin County...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST