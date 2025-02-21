Rovers incredible run comes to an end

Shamrock Rovers players console each other after the penalty shoot-out in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night. Photos by John Lee

“Pride is our overwhelming emotion this morning,” says Shamrock Rovers Football Club after they crashed out of the UEFA Conference League after a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out in the second leg play-off in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

A missed penalty from substitute Aaron Greene in the shoot-out proved the difference as Molde marched on to the last 16 stages winning out 5-4.

After the game finished 1-1 on aggregate after normal time and playing with 10-men, the Norwegian side battled bravely to hold out for extra time and eventually win out on penalties.

However, playing with the extra player Rovers failed to capitalise after Isak Amundsen was sent off in stoppage time after dragging down Aaron McEneff.

Rovers got off to the worse possible start when they conceded a goal after 10 minutes when a long ball over the top was not cleared by keeper Ed McGinty and Magnus Wolff Eikrem was quickest to reach and fire home leaving the sides level 1-1 on aggregate.

The Hoops had shouts for a penalty when Aaron McEneff, who had a chance cleared off the line, tumbled over keeper Jacob Karlstrom, but after a VAR check this was not awarded.

Michael Noonan did have one or two half chances and a call for a penalty turned down in what was the Hoops best opportunities in the game.

Molde were then reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Amundsen received a second yellow card after dragging down McEneff.

Rovers did push players up in the second half, but they failed to take advantage of set plays as Molde held out.

Shamrock Rovers posted this morning: “Despite the heartbreak last night, pride is our overwhelming emotion this morning.

“This is a special club and we look forward to experiencing many more special European nights

“Now, we recover, regroup and refocus ahead of Sunday as we look to kick start our league campaign”.

Rovers will have banked close to €7 million from their European adventure which puts the club in a good financial position going forward.

In other news, Shamrock Rovers announced this morninga that striker, Rory Gaffney, has committed to the club for the 2025 season.

Gaffney has been working his way back from injury, having an ankle operation at towards the end of the 2024 season. He has been in the group through pre-season and, having proven his fitness, re-joins the squad for the season ahead.

Next up for the Hoops is the opening home league game of the season against Cork City on Sunday at 6pm.