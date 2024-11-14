Lens media submit info on €125m Grange Castle plans

LENS Media have submitted additional information for their plans to construct the largest media park in Ireland for film and TV studios on a 22.6ha site at Grange Castle Business Park which would cost in the region of €125 million.

The proposed development includes the construction of six stage buildings ranging in height between c. 20m and c. 23 m and comprising 11 internal sound stages with overhead catwalks and two-storey ancillary production offices including office space, plant and switch rooms, toilets, ICT rooms, staff toilets and showers and rooftop plant, four workshops ranging in height and comprising internal workshop areas, staff toilets and showers, ICT, plant and switch rooms.

