Liffey Valley Easter Emporium in partnership with Butler’s Chocolate Café is Back

Penny and Belle from Dublin celebrating the return of the Liffey Valley Easter Emporium.

The Easter holidays are in sight which means it’s time to shell-ebrate the return of the hugely popular Easter Emporium, bouncing back to Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Hosted in partnership with Ireland’s premier family-owned luxury chocolatiers, Butlers Chocolate Cafe, every participant at the Easter Emporium will receive a FREE Easter Egg Box to take home!

Running from 12pm – 4pm daily from April 16-19, these free workshops will give little shoppers the chance to make their own festive decorations to wow the Easter Bunny upon his arrival.

There will also be added surprises for all to enjoy including face-painting and festive Easter characters, promising a cracking good time for all.

Celebrating the popular Easter Emporium’s return, Sinead Murphy, Marketing Director at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, said: ‘We are delighted to offer free family friendly activities to our customers this Easter mid-term at Liffey Valley.

The Easter Emporium has proven extremely popular year on year, with all shoppers able to avail of arts & crafts, face-painting, and most notably, a free chocolate gift with thanks to our partnership with Butler’s Chocolate Cafe.

Understanding that parents are always looking for accessible family activities during the Easter break, we are committed to offering inclusive, community-focused activities.”

With 80 stores and 20 restaurants including Butlers Chocolate Cáfe for your coffee fix, along with a state-of-the-art cinema, Liffey Valley is the perfect destination for some Easter family fun.

Whether you’re on the hunt for seasonal essentials, seeking out the perfect outfit to celebrate the day or just looking for affordable entertainment with a tasty meal and a great movie, there’s something for the whole family.

To find out more about the FREE Liffey Valley Shopping Centre Easter Emporium, in partnership with Butlers Chocolates, visit liffeyvalley.