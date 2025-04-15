Search
St Mary’s Road mixed-use development declared invalid
An artists impression of proposal from vantage point of Crumlin Road

St Mary’s Road mixed-use development declared invalid

Maurice GarveyApril 15, 2025 10:11 am

A PLANNING application for a mixed-use development in Crumlin has been declared withdrawn.

Applicant Real Estate Acquisitions and Sales Limited was seeking planning permission with Dublin City Council for a development at St Mary’s Road in Crumlin.

Read More


Mystery about cancellation of public meeting in Saggart on burglary issues

News

A COUNCILLOR has been unable to receive confirmation on who cancelled her public meeting at a community centre last November.Cllr Linda de...

Irish Water and council trucks at Deansrath depot impacting locals

News

WORK at all hours of the week at a depot is impacting the mental health of residents in the neighbouring estate.Residents in...

RSA looking for location in South Dublin for new driving test centre

News

THE Road Safety Authority (RSA) are looking for a location in South Dublin to open a new driving test centre.TD Mark Ward...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST