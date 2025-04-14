Striking images on display at annual camera club exhibition

THERE was a good turnout and plenty of striking images on display for the opening of the annual SatSun Ballyfermot Camera Club photographic exhibition.

The expo launch took place in Ballyfermot Library, on Saturday, April 5, and will run until the end of the month.

The exhibition was opened by former Dublin Lord Mayor, Daithi de Roiste.

Residents are invited to view up to 80 images by members of the club.

Carmel Grahame, secretary of Satsun/Ballyfermot Photography Club, said: “All members of the club have participated in the organising of the exhibition.

‘We will have 80 images on display, from our Novice, Intermediate and Advanced members.

‘The exhibition has been sponsored by Ballyfermot/Inchicore Credit Union. Sponsorship allows the club to put their images on display in a professional manner that would not be possible without financial funding.”

Last year, the club celebrated their 20thh anniversary.

The SatSun club was founded by a group of 20 people who attended a photographic course in the Ballyfermot Civic centre, an URBAN initiative ran by professional photographer Tim Durham in 2003.

Half of the group attended the course on Saturdays, and the other half on Sundays, but they also wanted to keep using the skills they learned on the course. So both groups came together and the name Satsun was chosen for the combined group.

The club has gone from strength to strength and over the years has hosted the Irish Photographic Federation’s National Shield Competition three times.

They also do a lot of voluntary projects with Dublin City Council covering events in the area.