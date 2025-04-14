Search
Over €70k secured for multi-use games area

Echo StaffApril 14, 2025 11:23 am

FUNDING of over €70,000 has been approved for a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) beside Tallaght Leisure Centre.

The local authority secured the money from the Sports Capital fund for the upgrade in Jobstown Park.

“The area identified beside Tallaght Leisure Centre in Jobstown Park is the Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA),” said a county council spokesperson.

“South Dublin County Council (SDCC) has secured €72,678 in Sports Capital funding for its upgrade.

“Formal approval from the Department has been requested, and once granted, the Council will proceed with the upgrade works”.

