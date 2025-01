Áras Chrónáin on Watery Lane in Clondalkin was once a private residence known as Orchard House. It was bought by the Cusack family in 1955. They were the last family to live there.

The Cusack family were in residence in Orchard House until 1989 when they sold it to Muintir Chrónáin, a group of local people supporting the Irish language and culture.