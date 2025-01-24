Rosie & Jim plan new multi million expansion project

Jimmy and Rosie McLoughlin started the businnes in 1997 at the site in Dublin 12

ROSIE & Jim has broken ground on a major, multi-million Euro expansion project at its factory in Dublin 12, to create an innovative new facility which will increase the footprint by 70%, tripling production capacity and allowing the company to meet growing demand in both its domestic and export markets.

The family award-winning breaded chicken brand business, founded by Jimmy and Rosie McLoughlin in 1997, has gone from strength to strength, building a solid network of foodservice and retail clients in Ireland, aided in no small part by the ‘game-changing’ decision to move to gluten free products in 2015, as well as the brand’s unwavering commitment to superior taste and premium quality.