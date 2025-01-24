Search
Rosie & Jim plan new multi million expansion project
Jimmy and Rosie McLoughlin started the businnes in 1997 at the site in Dublin 12

Rosie & Jim plan new multi million expansion project

Echo StaffJanuary 24, 2025 10:57 am

ROSIE & Jim has broken ground on a major, multi-million Euro expansion project at its factory in Dublin 12, to create an innovative new facility which will increase the footprint by 70%, tripling production capacity and allowing the company to meet growing demand in both its domestic and export markets.

The family award-winning breaded chicken brand business, founded by Jimmy and Rosie McLoughlin in 1997, has gone from strength to strength, building a solid network of foodservice and retail clients in Ireland, aided in no small part by the ‘game-changing’ decision to move to gluten free products in 2015, as well as the brand’s unwavering commitment to superior taste and premium quality.

Read More


17,000 people on waiting list at driving test centre

News

THE opening of a new driving test centre in south Dublin must be a priority for the new Transport Minister when they...

‘Warehouse man’ (45) jailed for €750,000 drug shipment

Tallaght

A 45-year-old painter and decorator has been jailed for four years for being the ‘warehouse man’ for a three-quarter-of-a-million-euro drug shipment, reports...

History made as Abbey secures National U18 title

Sport

HISTORY was made for Sacred Heart Boxing Club at the National U18 competition over the weekend at the National Boxing Stadium.The Killinarden...

Permanent listing in Lidl stores is ‘life changing for our business’

Business

TALLAGHT start up Naked Bakes has secured a permanent listing with Lidl following a successful stint on the retailer’s Kickstart Supplier Development...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST