Active South Dublin December Sports Star: Ellen Walshe

Ellen Walshe is the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month for December after breaking eight Irish titles at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest

ELLEN Walshe had an incredible run of results at the World Aquatics Championships (SC) in Budapest with eight Irish records.

The Templeogue Swim Club member secured Irish Records in the 50m and 100m Butterfly and 100m and 200m IM, and top 10 placings in the 200m IM (5th), 400m IM (5th), 100m Butterfly (6th) and 100m IM (9th) after an impressive week of racing.

Ellen swam a finals double, placing sixth in the 100m Butterfly in 55.68, just outside her new Irish Record of 55.50 from the semi-final, an hour later she was back for the 400m IM where she touched fifth in 4:29.86.

Ellen Walshe ended her World Championships with fifth and sixth place Finals finishes.

Speaking after the event Ellen said ‘I’m happy enough, I knew it would be tough with a lot of fatigue in my legs, but happy to come away with fifth and sixth in each of the events.’

Asked about her impressive week she added: ‘I can’t really remember right now! I’m definitely feeling it but yeah, I’ve had a great week, and I couldn’t have probably asked for more, it’s a pity there wasn’t a bit more in the 400 (IM) but considering the week that I’ve had, I can’t really expect much more.’

