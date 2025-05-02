Lucan brings darkness into the light for Pieta charity

After the huge success of Lucan’s very first Darkness Into Light walk last year, the Lucan Darkness Into Light Committee are proud to bring it back again for 2025.

Once again, St Catherine’s Park will host the local walk in support of Pieta, the national charity providing free, professional support to people impacted by suicide and self-harm.

This powerful community event raises much-needed funds for Pieta’s life-saving services, while also offering a chance for remembrance, reflection, and hope. Last year’s event raised almost €30,000 in vital funding.

Speaking ahead of this year’s walk, Councillor Liona O’Toole, Chair of the Lucan Darkness Into Light Committee, said:

“Last year was incredible. There was such a strong sense of community and kindness in the air, and we’re so looking forward to doing it all again this May. If you’re thinking of taking part this year, please register early and be part of something very special.”

Fine Gael Minister of State and Local TD Emer Higgins, who is also on the organising committee, added:

“I was blown away by the turnout last year.

‘To see our local community come together in such a meaningful way was really powerful. It meant so much to be part of bringing Darkness Into Light to Lucan for the first time, and I’m so proud that it’s becoming a tradition here.”

“Darkness Into Light is more than a walk, it’s a moment of hope, connection and purpose and I’d encourage everyone across Lucan, Leixlip, Palmerstown and Dublin 15 to take part and help support the vital work Pieta does for people impacted by suicide and self-harm.” said Cllr O’Toole.

Registration is now open at darknessintolight – just choose Lucan as your location.

As before, the 5km route will be open to walkers only for health and safety reasons.

In preparation for the fundraiser, a small but dedicated volunteer group behind Lucan Darkness Into Light Committee is reaching out to the community for volunteers to assist on the night.

Those interested in volunteering must be over 18 and can express their interest by sending an email with the subject ‘I’d like to help’ to lucan@darknessintolight.ie