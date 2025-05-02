Welcome for new infrastructure delivery taskforce

A new taskforce, aimed at speeding up the delivery of infrastructure, was today welcomed by the Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform and Dublin Mid West TD, Emer Higgins.

Infrastructure delivery was a priority for Fine Gael in the general election campaign with Tánaiste Simon Harris demanding the acceleration of key projects.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister Higgins said:

“Fine Gael campaigned for the acceleration of the delivery of strategic infrastructure projects such as housing, water, energy projects.

“Today the Government has decided to establish a new dedicated Infrastructure Division in the Department of Public Expenditure with a clear mandate to accelerate the delivery of strategic infrastructure.

‘We’re asking Departments to put a major focus on competitiveness as part of the NDP review and this new Infrastructure Division in the Department of Public Expenditure will be key to delivering on this.

‘These new structures will deliver a step change in terms of how we deliver major capital projects.

“A team of sectoral experts is being seconded from key agencies involved in infrastructure delivery to support the Division to deliver on its mandate.

“We will also establish a new Accelerating Infrastructure Taskforce to speed up infrastructure delivery.

‘This will include the CEOs of critical delivery agencies and a number of external experts.”