Supporting mental health awareness in solidarity
IN the early hours of Saturday, May 10, hundreds are expected to gather in Corkagh Park for the fourth annual Darkness Into Light walk — an event that brings communities together in solidarity to support mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Set to begin at 4.15am, this powerful event, proudly supported by Electric Ireland, is more than a walk — it’s a movement of hope.
AUTHOREcho Staff
