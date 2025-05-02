Silver Surfers showcase Super Snooker Challenge
Eight members of Silver Surfers’ active retirement group, with a combined age of 621, showcased their pool skills in their annual Super Snooker Challenge.
The two-day tournament, coming back for its fifth year, was won by John Murphy (74) during an exciting final on Tuesday, April 17, at the Roadstone Social Club in Kingswood.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
