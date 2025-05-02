Mary dedicated her whole life caring for other people

“You couldn’t help but admire her,” said Canon William Deverell about Mary Lucas who died in tragic circumstances in her home in Mountain Park, Tallaght, on April 23.

Mary was in her 80s and had been a widow for 42 years. She was originally from Tullow, Co Carlow.

“Back then, when her husband was sick, she had to do all sorts of things. It made her a strong woman as a result,” said Canon William.

“She reared two sons and a daughter on her own. She worked hard to support the family but was also very involved in the community, between St Maelruain’s and St Dominic’s parishes.”

“She dedicated her whole life to children,” continued Canon William, “Caring for other people’s children in her home while rearing her own, and she enjoyed being with her grandchildren during retirement.”

“She was a mammy to everybody, soft, non-judgemental and full of respect.”

A regular churchgoer, Mary was part of the local branches of the Mothers’ Union and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

She loved crafts and was also part of the local Crafty Chatters group, where she used to knit hats for prematurely born children.

According to the death notice shared online, Mary will be “greatly missed” by her family, including sons James and Paul, daughter Miriam, her four siblings and six grandchildren.

She will also be “dearly missed by her extended family, caring neighbours, a wide circle of treasured friends, and all those lucky enough to have known her.”

A funeral service for Mary will be held on Thursday, May 1 at 11am in St Maelruain’s Church, Tallaght.

The funeral will take place on a Thursday, the same day that Mary’s husband Sam passed, so that “the two will be finally reunited,” said Canon William.