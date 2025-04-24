Search
Woman (80s) dies in house fire in Tallaght
Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of the fire in Mountain Park on Wednesday evening

William O ConnorApril 24, 2025 7:36 am

A WOMAN in her 80s has died following a house fire in Tallaght on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services including Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene of the fire at around 6.50pm in Mountain Park.

The women was pronounced dead at the scene and was later removed to Dublin City Mortuary.

A statement from gardai said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal house fire at a residential property in Mountain Park, Tallaght yesterday evening Wednesday, 23rd April 2025 at approximately 6:50pm.

“A woman, aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed from the scene to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

“The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade.

“A technical examination of the scene will be conducted in due course”.

