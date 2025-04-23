39 e-bikes worth €130,000 seized during day of action

Some of the e-bikes seized by Gardai during raids in Tallaght and Ballyfermot on Tuesday, April 22 (Image: An Gardai Siochana)

CLOSE to 40 electric bikes were seized by gardai during raids on properties in Tallaght and Ballyfermot.

The haul is connected to criminal activity including drug dealing, money laundering, transporting firearms, Drug Related Intimidation (DRI) and other serious offences.

Gardai from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) South Division conducted a day of action on Tuesday, April 22, targeting electric motorbikes suspected of being used in criminal activity.

The operation was led by members attached to the Tallaght Fraud Unit and Tallaght Crime Unit, with search warrants executed at a number of locations in Dublin 10 and Dublin 24.

These searches resulted in the seizure of 39 electric bikes, 15 helmets and 9 batteries, with an estimated value of over €130,000.

One bank account, with an operational balance of over €99,000, was frozen under money laundering legislation

In December 2023, Operation Meacan commenced in the DMR South and is led by the Divisional Serious Crime Unit with support from the Community Engagement Unit and Community Policing Unit based in Tallaght, and the Divisional Roads Policing Unit.

The aim of Operation Meacan is to tackle the use of electric motorbikes which are being used for criminal activity including drug dealing, money laundering, transporting firearms, Drug Related Intimidation (DRI) and other serious offences.