Search
Over 400 participate in Laurels annual Galway fundraiser cycle
Laurels manager Damien Long and fellow cyclists after the fundraiser

Over 400 participate in Laurels annual Galway fundraiser cycle

Maurice GarveyMay 2, 2025 11:39 am

THE Laurels Cycle Crew enjoyed a good weekend for their annual Galway to Clondalkin venture.

Over 400 people took part in this year’s initiative, which took place over three days and culminated with the crew arriving home at the Laurels pub on Sunday afternoon.

Read More


School plan to build new two-storey modular building and demolish pre-fabs

Property

SOUTH Dublin County Council has requested additional information from the Board of Management of St Ronan’s National School new two-storey modular school...

Football club denied go-ahead to site equipment containers in park

Clondalkin

A football club in Clondalkin is left with no equipment containers as South Dublin County Council ruled they “tend to attract anti-social activities”.After...

Walk of 104k for Multiple Sclerosis charity raises €2,500

Clondalkin

Two friends raised €2,500 for MS Ireland as they took on a 104-kilometre walk in two days for a niece who has...

Severe lack of lighting on Kilcarbery Grange estate lead to ‘a lot of nervousness’ for residents in the area

Clondalkin

South Dublin County Council issued a letter to the developer of Kilcarbery Grange in Clondalkin as a councillor pointed out a “severe...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST