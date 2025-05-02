Over 400 participate in Laurels annual Galway fundraiser cycle
THE Laurels Cycle Crew enjoyed a good weekend for their annual Galway to Clondalkin venture.
Over 400 people took part in this year’s initiative, which took place over three days and culminated with the crew arriving home at the Laurels pub on Sunday afternoon.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
