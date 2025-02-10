Lucan District Credit Union joins South Dublin Chamber
SOUTH Dublin Chamber is “delighted” to welcome Lucan District Credit Union as a new member.
Lucan District Credit Union (LDCU) has over 17,500 members and offer savings and loans to their members on a not-for-profit basis.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
TUH talks mental health in the New YearNews
The start of each New Year is a time for resolutions, writes Professor Brendan Kelly, Consultant Psychiatrist at TUH and Professor of...
Balgaddy laneway anti-social issues taken in hand by officials in Department of EducationLucan
THE Department of Education says they are attempting to arrange a meeting between relevant stakeholders in relation to anti-social issues in a...
A honey of a course for beginners in beekeeping with hands-on hivesLucan
BEEKEEPING courses for beginners are scheduled to take place in Lucan in March.Eblana Beekeeping Association is behind the course, which starts on...
Call for task force to deal with ongoing feuds in Quarryvale and Balgaddy areaLucan
ongoing feuds and anti-social behaviour worsening in Quarryvale and Balgaddy are leading to demands for a task force to be set up...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.