Workhuman appointments strengthen Ireland’s status

IRISH-founded tech firm Workhuman, which provides cloud-based HR services, has announced two leadership appointments in Ireland.

Jim O’Dea steps into the role as General Manager for Ireland and Daniel Ryan as Vice President of Global Operations.

Workhuman say these strategic moves solidify Ireland as the driving force behind the firm’s operational and e-commerce leadership, product innovation, and advancements in its AI-powered employee recognition solutions.

The company was co-founded in 1999 by CEO Eric Mosley, who is from Glenview in Tallaght, and is co-headquartered in Massachusetts and in Park West, Dublin 12.

Mr O’Dea is a 13-year Workhuman veteran and current SVP of Global Operations. He steps into an expanded role as GM for Ireland, overseeing Irish operations and driving integration between Dublin and Framingham, Massachusetts, to boost efficiency and support Workhuman’s EMEA growth.

Daniel Ryan, joining as VP of Global Operations, brings extensive experience from Unilever and Diageo and will support the global expansion of Workhuman’s e-commerce platform.

Speaking of the announcements, Eric Mosley, Workhuman’s CEO, said: “Ireland is integral to our business, and these recent investments underscore the region’s importance as our global innovation and operational hub.

“Under Jim and Daniel’s leadership, we will continue to strengthen operational alignment and further accelerate growth.”

Jim O’Dea said he looks forward to leading “over 500 talented people based at our offices at Park West.”

“At the heart of our success is the power of recognition, which fuels a culture of

appreciation and drives meaningful global impact.”

Workhuman solutions engage with approximately seven million customer employees in 180 countries.

Workhuman recently announced 2023 turnover of €1.44 billion.