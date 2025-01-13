Man arrested after alleged assault in Clondalkin

A MAN has been arrested in relation to an alleged assault in Clondalkin on Saturday, January 4.

The incident occurred in a car park on St Cuthbert’s Road and left a man with serious injuries and in critical condition at Beaumont Hospital.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

A garda spokesperson said: “A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardai attached to the Serious Crime South Unit based at Clondalkin in connection with an alleged assault that occurred on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

‘The incident took place at approximately 5pm in a car park on St Cuthbert’s Road, Clondalkin, where a man in his 40s was seriously injured.”

The injured man is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital and his condition is described as critical.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.