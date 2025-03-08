Search
Man arrested after cannabis herb worth €570,000 seized
The 28.5kgs of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €570,000 which was seized on Friday. Photo An Garda Siochana

William O ConnorMarch 8, 2025 10:08 am

AS part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 28.5kgs of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €570,000 in the West Dublin area on Friday.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained in a Garda Station in the West Dublin Area.

A Garda statement issued said: “This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Clondalkin District Drugs Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service.

“A male, aged in his 30s, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the West Dublin area, pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996”.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

