JOE Geoghegan is a man who’s name is familiar to many in Tallaght as a leading member of The Vine Group, a Tallaght-based group made up of parishioners from the Church of the Incarnation in Fettercairn, St Thomas the Apostle in Jobstown and St Mary’s Priory in Tallaght Village.

The group host many events and activities throughout the year, including regular Vine Masses and services.