All go at the Lucan parade

“It’s not very easy for local children to get into the Dublin parade today, plus going into town to see the parade puts a big cost burden on parents for the day.” says Caroline Brady regarding the Lucan St. Patrick’s Day parade.

This year we are very pleased to welcome the Little Blue Heroes as the 2025 Parade Marshalls.

Little Blue Heroes Foundation was established in April 2017 and is a not-for-profit registered charity.

It is a volunteer-led charity with one person from the community to operate the day-to-day running of the charity. It is supported by An Garda Síochána and the Garda Commissioner.

The charity receives no state funding and relies heavily on community support to enable it to provide its services to families in need.

The charity’s two main aims are providing financial support to families directly or indirectly through many of their programmes.

It’s second aim is granting the wish of the children they support to become Honorary Gardaí within An Garda Síochána.

The children are issued their own Garda uniform and are welcomed into the force by their local Gardai. To date, the charity has assisted 760 families and has 408 honorary Gardaí across the country.

Little Blue Heroes Foundation has given out over €1,000,000 in aid to families over the last six years.

The parade will assemble at the large green located at Green Park Road / Westbrook Park / Hillcrest Close in Hillcrest (adjacent to Tesco) from 1:30pm and be in place by 2:30pm at the parade starting point at the traffic lights at Spar Dodsboro.

Good viewing points will be Dodsboro Road, under the N4 bridge, and all along the Leixlip Road, McDonald’s, the AIB/Garda Station, and Lucan Village.

The review stand is located outside the Carroll’s/Coffee Works, and the parade disperses up through the village past the Lucan Demesne.

The parade takes approximately two hours to complete the route; please contact Caroline Brady if you would like to volunteer.